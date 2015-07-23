GODFREY – As the second round of the main draw continues Thursday, five players who advanced from the singles-qualifying round are still in play at the 18th annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Pro Tennis Classic, a United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournament.

After playing a three-hour match in the qualifying rounds on Tuesday, Gonzales Austin came back Wednesday to win against Alex Rybakov in the first round of the main draw, 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-1.

“It was a good match,” Austin said. “I felt strong even after coming off the ‘three setter’ in qualifying.”

Austin also played a doubles match later in the afternoon with Maxx Lipman, defeating Aron Hiltzik and Alexander Sendegeya of Great Britain in a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Liam Caruana is also advancing to the next round of the main draw after making it through the qualifying rounds. Caruana won his match against fellow American Henry Craig, 6-0, 6-3.

“It was a solid match. I made very little errors,” Caruana said. “I play Michael Mmoh tomorrow. I am going to have to play a solid match to compete with him.”

Singles qualifier George Goldhoff is advancing to the next round of the main draw after Julian Allen Childers had to retire from the match, 6-4, 6-0.

Goldhoff also played doubles with American John Mee against Jordi Arconada of Argentina and American Dominic Cortone. Cortone and Arconada came out on top with a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Sameer Kumar worked his way through qualifying to pick up his first Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) point by defeating Christopher Marquis of India, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the main draw. Kumar will be a freshman this fall at Stanford University.

“I didn’t know much about him before the match. This is my first draw win, so I am pretty excited,” Kumar said.

Evan King defeated Aron Hiltzik, 6-2, 6-0.

Grayson M. Goldin defeated Alexander Sendegeya of Great Britain, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Michael Mmoh defeated A.J. Catanzariti, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Kyle Koch defeated Maximiliano Estevez of Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniel Graza, of Mexico, defeated American William Little, 7-6(1), 6-4.

Nick Chappell and Will E. Stein defeated Ryan Agar of Australia and Sebastian Bader of Austria, 6-3, 6-2.

Play continues through the weekend, with doubles finals on Friday and singles finals on Sunday. Admission is free and covered seating with fans is available for spectators.

To view, download and share images from the tournament, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

For more information about the tournament visit www.lc.edu/usta or call (618) 468-6252. Live scores are available online at www.lc.edu/USTA.

