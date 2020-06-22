QEM, Godfrey Firefighters Battle Serious Blaze Overnight
June 22, 2020 9:30 AM June 23, 2020 5:01 PM
GODFREY - QEM Fire Protection District and Godfrey Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a fire that was fully involved overnight at Stanka Lane and Gibbons Road.
The fire call came in around 4 a.m.
QEM and Godfrey firefighters battled the serious fire valiantly. The backside of the home suffered considerable damage.
