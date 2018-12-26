QEM Fire requests backup for early morning fire Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ELSAH - The QEM Fire Protection District responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning, requiring backup from other departments at approximately 3 a.m. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Godfrey Fire Protection Chief Erik Kamabarian said Godfrey provided mutual aid to QEM, providing manpower and a tanker truck in the early morning hours. QEM was unavailable for comment at this time but Kambarian said he believed no one was injured during the fire. Mike Hall also contributed to this story. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip