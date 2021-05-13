ELSAH - QEM Fire Protection District, along with Godfrey Fire Department, responded to a large metal shed on fire Thursday morning on Elsah Hills Drive in Elsah.

When firefighters arrived the shed was fully engulfed with flames. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control but the shed was a complete loss.

Firefighters had to shuttle water because there were no close hydrants nearby. Jersey Community Ambulance was on scene for standby in case of any injuries. No injuries were reported.

Jersey County Sherrif Department helped with traffic control.

