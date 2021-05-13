QEM Along With Godfrey Fire Department Battled Thursday Morning Shed Fire
ELSAH - QEM Fire Protection District, along with Godfrey Fire Department, responded to a large metal shed on fire Thursday morning on Elsah Hills Drive in Elsah.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
When firefighters arrived the shed was fully engulfed with flames. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control but the shed was a complete loss.
Firefighters had to shuttle water because there were no close hydrants nearby. Jersey Community Ambulance was on scene for standby in case of any injuries. No injuries were reported.
Jersey County Sherrif Department helped with traffic control.
More like this:
Related Video: