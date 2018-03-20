SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. Cameron Walker, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard March 1, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Walker enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transport Operator, and is assigned Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Walker will be assigned to the 1844th Transportation Company, in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Walker is a junior at East St. Louis High School, East St. Louis, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Walker will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Sgt. 1st Class William Ingles of Company M, congratulated Walker and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

