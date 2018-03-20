SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. Cameron Walker, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard March 1, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Walker enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transport Operator, and is assigned Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Upon completion of his initial training, Walker will be assigned to the 1844th Transportation Company, in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Walker is a junior at East St. Louis High School, East St. Louis, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Walker will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Sgt. 1st Class William Ingles of Company M, congratulated Walker and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Granite City Woman Crowned Miss Illinois Juneteenth 2023

Sep 24, 2023 - Ameren Teams Represented In National Gas Rodeo

Yesterday - Leclaire Park Festival Is Set In Edwardsville

Oct 1, 2023 - Buenos Aires Cafe To Open On Tuesday, Oct. 3 In Greenville

Today - SIUE Upward Bound Students Enjoy One-Stop College Shopping

 