ST. LOUIS - It's been a very frightening year, so The Darkness haunted house has created the perfect Valentine's celebration we all need right now.

The Darkness, America's scariest haunted house, will open for one night only during the season of love for a special My Bloody Valentine's Date Night event on Saturday, February 13 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Admission to this perfectly horrifying Valentine's event is $25 and tickets can be purchased at https://scarefest.fearticket.com.

Tickets include Valentine's candy treats, free photo ops with The Darkness monsters and the scariest date night in history. A crowd-avoiding Speedpass can be added for $10.

Tickets are limited and timed to allow for social distancing.

At St. Louis' most horrifying Valentine's celebration, guests will encounter

boo-tiful brides, gruesome grooms, ill-fated lovers and frightening surprises around every creepy corner, re-themed for Valentine's 2021.

Get a preview of the event on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Fu14J3oqeA&feature=emb_logo

The Darkness is located in the Soulard neighborhood, directly north of the historic Soulard Market at 1525 South 8th Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63104. More information is available at www.Scarefest.com.

