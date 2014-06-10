Purses for Lucy Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Carolyn Dooley, left, and Chris Alford, right, from Friends of Haskell Park look over some purses in the Alton Memorial Hospital gift shop along with Irene McLaughlin, center, of AMH. Miss Eunice's Hatbox, the gift shop at AMH, is supporting the Friends of Haskell Park's purse sale to be held Saturday, Aug. 9. All proceeds from the sale will benefit in the renovation of Lucy Haskell's Playhouse in Alton. Bring your gently-used purses into Miss Eunice's Hatbox Gift Shop during June and July and receive a 25 percent discount from your total purchase that day, plus 30 percent off your favorite fall purse during the month of September. The 25 percent off coupon is for all regularly discounted merchandise. Miss Eunice's Hatbox reserves the right to refuse any purse it does not feel is "gently used." For more information, call the gift shop at 618-463-7493. For more information about the Lucy Haskell Playhouse, visit haskellplayhouse.org. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip