ST. LOUIS - Purina Animal Nutrition is voluntarily recalling one lot of the following products for cattle livestock and for wildlife such as deer, antelope, and wild sheep due to the potential of elevated urea levels.

The affected products include:

Formula No. Item No. Description Package Info. Lot No. Intended

Species 376C 3006237-206 Purina® PRECON Cattle Starter 50# Bag 1OCT18GOZ1 Cattle 30PR 0046877 Purina® 4- SQUARE

Stocker/Grower 14 50# Bag 1OCT15GOZ1 Cattle 30PF 0047449 PURINA® 4- SQUARE®

Breeder 20 50# Bag 1OCT15GOZ1 Cattle 528P 3005417-201 PURINA® Antler Advantage Wildlife 16 ARS Bulk Only OCTOBER 18,

2021 Deer, Antelope, and Wild

Sheep

These products were distributed in Texas only.

Elevated urea levels can cause serious health issues and death in ruminant animals including cattle, deer, antelope, and wild sheep. Symptoms can include uneasiness, tremors, excess salivation, rapid breathing, incoordination, bloat, vomiting, twitching of ears and facial muscles, grinding of the teeth, abdominal pain, frequent urination, weakness, staggering, violent struggling and bellowing, and terminal spasms.

The elevated urea was discovered through internal plant review. Purina has not received any complaints or reports of illness or death to date. Should customers have any remaining feed from these lots, immediately discontinue feeding.

Customers can find the lot number on the sewing strip of each bag. Retailers are being contacted and told to immediately quarantine any remaining recalled product and notify customers who purchased the product. Customers who purchased this product should return remaining bags to their retailer

For more information on the product recall, contact Customer Service at 1-800-227-8941. The number is staffed 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.

