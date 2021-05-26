ST. LOUIS — Gateway Arch National Park is going to the dogs. The Downtown St. Louis 91-acre urban national park has always been dog-friendly, and today Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Purina are announcing a new partnership to bring fun opportunities and programs to the Arch grounds to help our canine companions feel welcome.

“For the past year we’ve watched St. Louisans find respite from the pandemic by visiting Gateway Arch National Park, many of them with their pets,” said Ryan McClure, Executive Director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “Residents of Downtown St. Louis already know this is a great park to spend time with your dog, and we hope through this partnership with Purina we can encourage St. Louis’s dog-loving community to experience the Arch in a brand-new way.”

“At Purina, we know experiences are better when people and pets enjoy them together,” said Kim Beardslee, with Purina Community Affairs. “Our hometown of St. Louis is filled with wonderful pet-friendly parks – none more iconic than the Gateway Arch National Park. We hope this partnership encourages visitors to enjoy some time with their dogs in the shadow of the incredible landmark and the beautiful surrounding grounds.”

The Search for Gateway Arch National Park’s Top Dog

The partnership kicks off on May 26, 2021 launching the search for Gateway Arch National Park’s Official B.A.R.K. Ranger.

How it Works: Gateway Arch Park Foundation is hosting a dog photo contest at www.archpark.org/bark. Owners are invited to submit their favorite photo of their pup at Gateway Arch National Park along with a brief description of what makes their dog Iconic. Five furry finalists will be chosen, and the public will vote to choose the Gateway Arch National Park Official B.A.R.K. Ranger. The lucky dog will hold their title for one year and receive a prize pack filled with Arch and Purina-themed goodies. The 2021 Official B.A.R.K. Ranger will be invited to preside at B.A.R.K. Ranger events throughout the year at Gateway Arch National Park! The winner will be chosen by public vote and announced June 25, 2021.

What is a B.A.R.K. Ranger?

The National Park Service’s B.A.R.K. Ranger program invites family pets to serve as ambassadors for responsible and safe pet handling at Gateway Arch National Park and other national parks across the country.

B.A.R.K. stands for:

Owners can sign their pets up to be B.A.R.K. Rangers throughout the year at Gateway Arch National Park. Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Purina plan to announce future events and programs to support B.A.R.K. Ranger activities throughout the rest of 2021. To learn more, visit www.archpark.org/bark.

About Gateway Arch Park Foundation:

Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public space, and attractions are a vital, active, welcoming, well-supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association, and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit www.ArchPark.org.

About Purina:

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

