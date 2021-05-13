ALTON - Join us for the Pup Crawl, and yes you read that correctly - it’s a pub crawl with dogs! Alton Main Street invites you to this fun event which spans twenty-two pet-friendly establishments on Saturday, May 15th from 1:00-6:00 p.m.

$10 tickets are on sale now at all participating locations, or you can get your ticket at the Alton Dog Park on the day of the event while supplies last. You will receive a bandana for your pet and a passport to guide your day that is full of discounts and activities for participants.

The Old Bakery Beer Company and Maeva's Coffee will be selling beverages at the Alton Dog Park where check-in will take place. The Dog Park can be found within Russell Commons park, which is located under the Clark Bridge; enter via Ridge Street and follow the signs. The dog park will be free and open to the public all day and you can pick up information about how to purchase an annual pass.

Animal welfare charities, pet-themed vendors, and pet adoption agencies will have booths set up at many of the businesses. Proceeds from the event will be earmarked for improvements to the Alton Dog Park, with the goal of installing a shade structure. Participants are encouraged to take photos along the way and share them on social media with the hashtag #AltonPupCrawl to help Alton Main Street continue to promote all of the pet friendly establishments that Alton has to offer.

Grab a bite or a beverage with your furry friend at: State Street Market, Bubby and Sissy's, Danny's Lounge, Morrison's Irish Pub, Bakers & Hale, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, Brown Bag Bistro, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Epicurean Fare, Firehouse Bar, The Conservatory, Gentelin's on Broadway, Shake Rattle and Roll Drive-In, Tony's Steakhouse & Bar, and Chez Marilyn. Jacoby Arts Center will offer an art activity that you can do with your pet, and retailers It's Raining Zen, Moon Drops + Wellness, The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique, and A&A Boutique are also joining the fun.

Exciting prizes will be up for grabs, including a pair of tickets for a Cardinals baseball game in June from Donnewald Distributing, and baskets from Dirt Cheap, Shampooches, and Moon Drops + Wellness. Participants will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made a purchase of food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Simply drop your passport with the staff at any participating establishment any time before 6:00 p.m. after you have visited all of the stops you’d like to see.

“Alton Main Street has crafted this special occasion to let customers know about all of the establishments that are pet-friendly every day,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “A Dog Park and patios where you can take your pets were frequently listed as a desire for the community in our Needs Assessment survey, and Alton offers both! Sometimes the very thing you wish for is right under your nose and just needs additional promotion in order for more people to discover it.”

Alton Main Street thanks our sponsors who support these community gatherings that boost Alton’s economy and enhance our quality of life: Simmons Hanly Conroy, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Chiro One, AdVantage News, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, Riverbender.com, and Donnewald Distributing. Full details on this event and many other exciting happenings can be found on the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

