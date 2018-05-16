ALTON - Get ready for the first Pup Crawl of the year, and yes you read that correctly. It’s a pub crawl plus dogs!!

Alton Main Street invites you to a pet themed Pub Crawl in Downtown Alton on Saturday, May 19th! 9 of Alton's best bars and restaurants are participating in what will be the biggest crawl that Downtown Alton has seen yet, so get a group of friends together with your pups to drop by your familiar favorites and explore some newly opened establishments.

$10.00 tickets are available now at: Germainia Brew Haus, State Street Market, Bottle & Barrel, Chez Marilyn, Brown Bag Bistro, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, Tony’s Restaurant and 3rd St Cafe, Bubby & Sissy’s, and Solera Wine Bar.

Article continues after sponsor message

On May 19th, check in anytime after 1:00 p.m. to get your official ”pup” crawl bandana at Chez Marilyn, located at 119 W. 3rd Street in Alton. A passport that directs participants on this self-guided event will list the various food & beverage specials, festive entertainment and great giveaways being offered. Simply drop your passport with the bartender anytime before 10pm after you have visited all of the stops you’d like to see.

Exciting prizes will be up for grabs, a booze basket donated by Dirt Cheap, a dog themed basket donated by SNIP Alliance, and one lucky participant will win the grand prize – a pair of tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 31 at 6:15pm. Participants will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made a purchase of food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.

“Everyone knows that Downtown Alton is always a great time, but on these special occasions it’s Alton Main Street’s job to take the party to the next level,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. New this year, in partnership with SNIP Alliance, AMS is adding animal themed non-profit organizations and vendors at several of the participating establishments. We encourage participants to take photos along the way and share them to the AMS facebook page so that we can continue to show everyone all of the pet friendly establishments that Alton has to offer.”

Alton’s Best Cabs will be offering free cab rides to get attendees and their pups home safely at the end of the day; simply show your passport to the driver to redeem your discount.

Full details on this event and many other exciting happenings can be found on the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

More like this: