ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to a fun event which spans twenty-one pet-friendly patios and businesses on Saturday, May 18th from Noon-8:00 p.m. Join us for the Pup Crawl, and yes you read that correctly - it’s a pub crawl with dogs!

Tickets are on sale now at all participating locations, or you can get your ticket at the Alton Dog Park on the day of the event while supplies last. With your $10 ticket you will receive a bandana for your pet, a passport listing food & beverage specials and pet-friendly activities, shuttle service from Noon-8pm, all-day access to the Alton Dog Park, and a chance to win great prizes! Plus, new this year, every participant will receive a frisbee featuring a QR code that points to a directory of all the pet-friendly businesses in the district for future reference.

Check in will take place at the Alton Dog Park from Noon-5:00 p.m. The Alton Dog Park can be found within Russell Commons Park, which is located under the Clark Bridge; enter via Ridge Street and follow the signs. During the event you can pick up information about how to purchase an annual pass.

For a traditional pub crawl experience, grab a bite or a beverage with your furry friend at following locations. The Old Bakery Beer Company will be welcoming dogs on their pet-friendly patio at the brewery; patrons will enjoy $5 Salty Dogs, free Spent Grain Dog Treat samples, and a raffle for a basket of beer, dog treats, and an OBB leash! At the Alton Marina you can enjoy frozen drinks at their Pavillion. Specials at the Ragin Cajun Piano Bar include $10 hurricane buckets, $4 pickle shots, $3 apple pie shots, and $1 jello shots. You’re in for a treat at Bubby & Sissy’s where they will offer $1 starburst Jell-O shots and $3 apple pie shots and $3 pickle shots. Bluff City Grill will have $3 Bud Light Pints and $6 Sangria available. Danny’s Lounge will offer complimentary food, craft beer specials, and complimentary dog treats. The Brown Bag Bistro will have live music from 4-7 pm, and will offer $15 domestic beer buckets and $5 Pretzels & Dip for passport holders! At FLOCK Food Truck Park you’ll enjoy $1 off shaken or boozy lemonades for the duration of the pup crawl. They’ll also have Glaze Pastry Co. Pup Cups for sale available at Byrdies Food Truck. The Conservatory will offer $5 Pitbull Punch, live music and sandwich specials. The Firehouse will offer doggy treats and special drinks for the human customers, and Solera is running a special of $2 Stella Rosa cans (that's wine in a can!). Pay a visit to AP Cigar Alton where you will enjoy a free AP Dog treat made by Sweet Little Things for every pup that comes in! The Lodge at Lovejoy is slinging $5 smashburgers until 5pm for crawlers. And down at Tony’s Steakhouse & Bar you can enjoy a $14 large 2 topping pizza and & $6 boozy slushes from 12 pm -3:30 pm. They’ll be serving drinks, pizzas, salads and apps until 3:30 with the full menu available at 3:30.

The following businesses are also joining the fun! Families are welcome to start their day at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market, then check in at the Dog Park and make their way around this fun route for all ages: River Bend Yoga will be offering free doggy yoga you can enjoy with your furry friend. It’s Raining Zen will offer free doggo ice cream! Moon Drops + Wellness will have free CBD dog treats and is offering 20% off all Moon Drops products, and Picture This and More is offering a surprise giveaway while supplies last. Jacoby Arts Center will host the unveiling of their Puppy Love contest portrait winner as well as host a live painting demo with Patti Hornberger; you won’t want to miss their dog-themed mixed drink specials at the JAC bar. And be sure you drop by Mississippi Hippie/Mom Said No where they’ll have a 10% discount on all pet inventory, including their popular dog hoodies, as well as treats for all visiting pups! Then grab an ube latte at Germania Brew Haus; ube is a purple yam that has a nutty, vanilla flavor that originates from Southeast Asia and is sure to refresh you while you’re on the crawl with your pooch.

Exciting prizes will be up for grabs, including two pairs of tickets for a Cardinals baseball game from Donnewald Distributing, a pet basket from Shampooches, a pet basket from Moon Drops + Wellness, and a booze basket from Dirt Cheap. Participants will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made a purchase of food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Simply drop your passport in the collection bucket at any participating establishment any time before 8:00 p.m. after you have visited all of the stops you’d like to see.

Participants are encouraged to take photos along the way and share them on social media with the hashtag #AltonPupCrawl to help Alton Main Street continue to promote all of the pet friendly establishments that Alton has to offer. Pet-themed charities will have booths set up at some of the participating businesses.

“Alton Main Street has created this special occasion to let customers know about all of the establishments Downtown that are pet-friendly; most of the stops on the crawl welcome dogs every day, not just for special occasions” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “A Dog Park and patios where you can take your pets are frequently listed as a desire of our community, and Alton offers both!”

Alton Main Street thanks our generous sponsors that support these community gatherings, which boost Alton’s economy and enhance our quality of life: the City of Alton, Moon Drops + Wellness, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Chiro One Wellness Centers, Midwest Members Credit Union, Argosy Alton, Donnewald Distributing, AdVantage News, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, Riverbender.com.

Full details on this event and many other exciting happenings can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com/Events .

