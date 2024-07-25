BELLEVILLE - University of Illinois Extension will help kick off the fall season with a Pumpkin Field Day on Sept. 5 at Eckert’s Orchard at 951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville. The day will begin at 10 a.m., and registration includes lunch.

Whether a seasoned commercial pumpkin grower or someone looking to learn more about one of the state’s most popular specialty crops, attendees can look forward to a day of everything pumpkin.

Explore the world of commercial pumpkin production through presentations and research updates from Extension educators and university specialists.

Additional field day activities:

Tour research trials

Listen to topic presentations and speakers

Explore pumpkin variety trials

Receive commercial pumpkin production updates

Network with growers and industry vendors

“Getting the chance to walk through current research variety trials provides growers the in-field experience and notes to take back to their own pumpkin crop,” says Nathan Johanning, Extension commercial agriculture educator.

The field day allows growers to ask questions, share what they see at home, and build networks with Extension, fellow growers, industry vendors, and beyond. Sample varieties in the trials include specialty pumpkins of all shapes and colors, gourds, Jack O’ Lantern, pie-sized, and a few newly released variations.

There is no cost to attend. Advance registration by Sept. 2 is required to receive lunch. Dress accordingly for outdoor conditions, as the event will go on rain or shine. Register to attend at go.illinois.edu/2024PumpkinFieldDay.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Nathan Johanning at njohann@illinois.edu or by phone at 618-939-3434. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

