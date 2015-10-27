The annual Trunk or Treat at Our Lady Queen of Peace went off without a hitch! The kids did their tricks and the trunks were decorated with lots of scary scenes. But this year, they added the inaugural Pumpkin Decorating Contest that set their Trunk or Treat over the top.

They had 5 different age groups: Seedlings 0-6, Sprouts 7-9, Vines 10-13, Pumpkins 14 and up, and Patches for different groups around town and any families.

There was a 1st place winner in each group that received a $10.00 gift card to Dairy Queen, a certificate and a ribbon.

The winners in each group are as follows: Seedlings- Faith Reilley, Sprouts-Jena Jones, Vines-Ella Lammare, Pumpkins-Sam Poulsen, and Patches-The Werts family and the Ultra Sound Zone tied.

Everyone at the Trunk or Treat got to vote which helped make the contest a huge success …voting was very intense! There were 50 pumpkins sold and 40 pumpkins came back in costume. The Pumpkin Decorating Contest raised $400.00 for Our Lady Queen of Peace’s PSA Group for the kids. Thank you to all who bought pumpkins, and for making this 1st annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest a success.