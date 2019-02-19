WOOD RIVER - The Pump House celebrated its seventh anniversary Thursday, along with all over the changes that have happened over the years.

In late 2011, Darren and Gary Vollmer took possession of the building at 1523 East Edwardsville Road in Wood River and started on the initial remodel and updates.

The Vollmers said the remodels to the building aren’t done.

“It has taken seven years of yearly construction work to get to where we are today there is so much more we want to do to the building,” they said.

By reinvesting nearly everything back into the building and striving to deliver high-quality food and service, the Vollmers have turned the Pump House into on the areas most popular venues for food and live music.

“The continued and growing support of our community has been our biggest success,” the Vollmers said. “The fact that people choose to spend their time here with us means so much to everyone here.”