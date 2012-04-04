BRIGHTON, IL - Midwest Mowing, Inc. would like to announce their recent name change to PUGSLEY SERVICES. The company will continue to provide mowing and landscaping services as well as headstone placement, interment services and cemetery maintenance, yet is now pleased to offer environmental consulting and remediation services. Additional experience includes the following environmental services: erosion/sediment control, slope and bank stabilization, rip rap placement, finish grading, drain pipe trenching, installation of drainage systems, application of hydraulic erosion blankets, planting of native grass and wildflowers, re-vegetation, clearing and grubbing, dike repair, general excavation, hydro seeding and silt fence installations.

Pugsley Services will continue to provide excellent customer service under the direction Claire J. Pugsley, Senior Principal. After 7 years of committed service Claire is excited to begin this new chapter of the business.

Contact info for the company will remain the same with the exception of the e-mail and website. The new contact e-mail is claire@pugsleyservices.com and the website is www.pugsleyservices.com.

Pugsley Services thanks its customers for their support and patience during this transition. They continue to be a proud member of the Riverbend Growth Association and the Professional Landcare Network. Additionally, Pugsley Services is a participant in the SBA’s 8(a) program as well as an EDWOSB, DBE/WBE Certified business.

