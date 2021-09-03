ALTON - Alton's football Redbirds and Quincy were in a dogfight in the second half with a score of 20-13 at Public School Stadium. Quincy and Alton scored once more and Quincy held on for a 27-20 victory.

Public School Stadium's renovations, new turf, and bleachers were celebrated prior to game time.

Alton quarterback Graham McAfoos displayed his athletic talent in the first periods, guiding the Redbirds' offense. Alton was moving prior to a turnover in the third period. Quincy had a freshman quarterback Bradyn Little in during the third period. The Redbirds stopped a Quincy drive later in the third.

At the end of three, it was 20-13 Quincy with Alton in possession of the football. Sophomore quarterback Adon Byquist completed a touchdown pass and the kick was good to make it 27-13 Quincy in the fourth quarter. The Byquist touchdown was his third of the game.

The Redbirds' Keith Gilchrese next ran for two 20-yard-plus runs to get Alton down the field. McAfoos completed a pass to Jaylen Telford for a vital score to keep the Redbirds in the game. The PAT was good, to make it 27-20 Quincy. Telford had a sack in the next Quincy series, another important play after the touchdown catch.

Quincy hung on to win 27-20 over the Redbirds.

