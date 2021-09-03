Public School Stadium Celebrated: Redbirds-Quincy In Close One, Quincy Wins 27-20
ALTON - Alton's football Redbirds and Quincy were in a dogfight in the second half with a score of 20-13 at Public School Stadium. Quincy and Alton scored once more and Quincy held on for a 27-20 victory.
Public School Stadium's renovations, new turf, and bleachers were celebrated prior to game time.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton quarterback Graham McAfoos displayed his athletic talent in the first periods, guiding the Redbirds' offense. Alton was moving prior to a turnover in the third period. Quincy had a freshman quarterback Bradyn Little in during the third period. The Redbirds stopped a Quincy drive later in the third.
At the end of three, it was 20-13 Quincy with Alton in possession of the football. Sophomore quarterback Adon Byquist completed a touchdown pass and the kick was good to make it 27-13 Quincy in the fourth quarter. The Byquist touchdown was his third of the game.
The Redbirds' Keith Gilchrese next ran for two 20-yard-plus runs to get Alton down the field. McAfoos completed a pass to Jaylen Telford for a vital score to keep the Redbirds in the game. The PAT was good, to make it 27-20 Quincy. Telford had a sack in the next Quincy series, another important play after the touchdown catch.
Quincy hung on to win 27-20 over the Redbirds.
More like this: