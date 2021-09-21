ST. LOUIS - The following is a statement from Public Safety Director Dan Isom regarding a shooting in the 2000 block of St. Charles, where three people were shot and one killed:

“Every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy, and our city mourns last night’s attack on those who came together for a peaceful vigil. One homicide is one too many, and any efforts must take into account the needs of these communities and address root causes of crime - poverty, housing instability, and more - across St. Louis.

There’s no quick fix to address crime in our neighborhoods, but we are dedicated to providing the resources necessary to make our downtown region and all of St. Louis a safer place for every resident.”

