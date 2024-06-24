ALTON - Possible flood mitigation solutions for downtown Alton will be the focus of an upcoming public session at Alton City Hall.

The session is set for Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers following the Riverfront Advisory Commission Meeting.

The Piasa Palisades Sierra Club made the announcement on their Facebook page.

Director of Planning & Development/Code Enforcement Greg Caffey will reportedly join engineers from Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab Inc. to present the "completed required analysis of potential alignments for the potential flood wall in Downtown Alton."

“The public is invited to hear those updates and to make their opinions heard in a public session after the normal Riverfront Advisory Commission Meeting," they announced.

For more information, see the full announcement here.

