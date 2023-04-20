HARDIN - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is hosting a public informational meeting tonight about the potential rehabilitation or replacement of the Joe Page Bridge, which connects Calhoun and Greene counties via Illinois 16/100 over the Illinois River. IDOT is inviting the public to make comments, either at the meeting tonight or by email, online form, or calling (618) 346-3161 until May 4.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The meeting will be held tonight from 5-8 p.m. at Calhoun High School, located at 102 Calhoun Ave. in Hardin. The meeting will be held in an “open house format,” and “no formal presentation will be made,” according to an IDOT press release.

Article continues after sponsor message

IDOT representatives and project consultant Hanson Professional Services Inc. will be at tonight’s meeting to discuss the project and answer questions. Handouts and display boards will also be available for the public to review, as will more information about engineering, land acquisition, and environmental issues.

Public comments can be made by filling out a comment form which will be provided at the meeting tonight. If you’re unable to attend, you can also make public comment by:

  • Filling out a comment form online at joepagebridge.com/contact
  • Emailing comments to annie.prothro@illinois.gov on or before May 4
  • Mailing comments directly to 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Ill., 62234
  • Calling Annie Prothro at (618) 346-3161 by May 4

For more information about the Joe Page Bridge Project, visit joepagebridge.com.

More like this:

4 days ago - Public Hearing On Illinois 3 Connector Improvements In St. Clair And Madison Counties

Nov 13, 2023 - Public Hearing on Illinois 3 Connector Improvements in St. Clair and Madison Counties

Oct 9, 2023 - Public Meeting Announced For Route 67 Safety Improvements

Apr 4, 2023 - Public Comment Sought On Proposed Improvements For Joe Page Bridge Over Illinois River

Nov 16, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Files Federal Comments In Support Of Agricultural Workers

 