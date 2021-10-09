ST. CLAIR COUNTY– The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public informational meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21, to discuss the extension of Air Mobility Drive (Illinois 158) near Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County. The meeting will be held:

October 21, 2021

4:30 – 7:30 P.M.

Scott Elementary School

4732 Patriots Drive

Scott Air Force Base, IL 62225

The project involves extending Air Mobility Drive from Illinois 161 to Illinois 158/177 to help improve the mobility and connectivity of Air Mobility Drive and the surrounding roads. The purpose of the meeting is to provide the public with information regarding the proposed improvement.

Handouts and display boards will be available for review, as will information regarding engineering, land acquisition and environmental issues. Representatives from IDOT and the project consultant, Willet, Hoffman and Associates, will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The meeting will be an open house format; no formal presentation will be made.

Interested persons may comment for the record in writing; a comment form will be provided at the meeting, and via the project website: https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/air-mobility-extension.html. Comments may also be e-mailed to Annie.Prothro@illinois.gov on or before Nov. 5. Telephone comments may also be made by Nov. 5 by calling Annie C. Prothro at (618) 346-3161.

The meeting site is accessible to disabled people. If special accommodations are needed, please notify the IDOT district office at least three days before the meeting so arrangements can be made. Special needs or requests can be made by telephone at (618) 346-3161 or by teletypewriter (TDD) at (888) 642-3449.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

