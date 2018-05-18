CASEYVILLE - The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation is preparing for its 6th Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville, Ill. Jackie Joyner-Kersee, as well as many supporters and well-known athletes will be in attendance at this event.

The JJK Golf Scramble will be held on Monday, May 21. The event will have two shotgun start times at 7:30 am and 1:00 p.m. Jackie Joyner-Kersee will speak briefly during lunch at 12:30.

Article continues after sponsor message

Last year’s Golf Scramble had a record turnout, with more than 170 golfers playing throughout the day. The event raised $80,000 and was attended by several well-known athletes including Mizzou Head Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin, ESPN commentator and former NBA Player LaPhonso Ellis, former NFL football player Dana Howard, former Cardinals Baseball Player Bernard Gilkey, and former Harlem Globetrotter Mannie Jackson. All proceeds from this event help fund the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center and its programming, which is utilized by more than 2,000 East St. Louis children each year.

About the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center’s mission is to instill youth in the Greater East St. Louis area with the dream, drive, and determination, necessary to succeed in academics, athletics and leadership. Children who attend the JJK Center learn Joyner-Kersee’s Winning in Life curriculum, which is based on her autobiographical book, A Kind of Grace. For more information about the Foundation, go to http://jjkfoundation.org or call 618-274-5437.

More like this: