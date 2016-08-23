



INAUGURAL MOO MOO CLASSIC TO KICK OFF FAIR FESTIVITIES

DU QUOIN, IL -- The public is invited to witness a celebrity showdown of epic proportions at the Du Quoin State Fair. Nine local celebrities will duke it out in the inaugural Moo Moo Classic. This event will take place Thursday, August 25th at 4pm in the livestock arena near Exhibition Hall on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

What is the Moo Moo Classic, you ask? With just three minutes on the clock, these local celebrities to prove their cow-milking prowess. The celebrity who can squeeze, pinch, and pull the most milk out of a real-life dairy cow by the time the clock hits zero will walk away with

Du Quoin State Fair bragging rights.

“Coming from an agricultural background, I think I should have the upper hand in this competition,” said Assistant State Fair Manager Tibretta Reiman. “But you know what they say about beginner’s luck. These celebrities may have what it takes to walk away with bragging rights.”

Other celebrity cow-milkers include: WCIL radio’s Jon E Quest and Lia Mira, W3D’s Wes Bennett, WTAO’s Kritter, WSIL-TV’s Callie Carroll and Kevin Hunsperger, State Representative Terri Bryant, and State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon.

Paulette’s Concessions, located next to the Expo Hall, will be open for business, so you can get your first sampling of fair food to put you in the mood for all that the Du Quoin State Fair has to offer.

“This is a free event that is open to the public,” said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “There’s no charge to park, there’s no charge at the gate. We encourage all families to come out, enjoy dinner, and a fun show at the Du Quoin State Fair.”

While you are on the grounds, stop by the Grandstand and pick up a seasonal parking pass, admission ticket booklets, carnival armbands, or concert tickets. Purchasing these items in advance can save you time at the Du Quoin State Fair.

The cost for carnival armbands will increase slightly when the fair starts on Friday, August 26th.

These armbands can be purchased prior to the fair at any local Kroger grocery store, or at the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office ticket window.

Before the Fair : $18

Armbands are available for purchase at Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand Box Office and participating Kroger's





During the Fair :

Armbands $22 (Good for one day of unlimited rides!)

Individual Tickets: $1/ticket (Most rides require 3-4 tickets)

Sheet of 22: $20

In addition, admission booklets contain 11 adult admissions that can be used any day of the fair. These are perfect for families or a group of friends who plan to take in a night at the fair for dinner or concerts. These admission booklets cost $22 and can be purchased at the cash office in the Grandstand.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs August 26th – September 5th. For more information regarding events, please check out our daily schedule at www.duquoinstatefair.net.

