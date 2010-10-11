Godfrey, Ill.—The TRiO programs of Lewis and Clark Community College, the Illinois Association for Educational Opportunity Program Personnel Inc. and Council for Opportunity in Education are hosting a town hall meeting for the southern part of the state at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in the College’s Reid Memorial Library.



A round table discussion will address topics such as preparing Illinois students to compete globally, closing the growing achievement gap, the continuance and improvement of TRiO programs within Illinois and educational opportunities for low-income and first generation college students.

Article continues after sponsor message



TRiO is a group of federally funded, college opportunity programs that serves more than 850,000 students each year from sixth grade through college graduation. TRiO programs such as Lewis and Clark’s Educational Talent Search, Upward Bound, Student Support Services and Teen Parent Services help students from first generation and low-income families prepare to get into and finish college with a degree by providing tutoring, counseling, mentoring and financial guidance.



The meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit www.coenet.com or contact Kehven Williams at (618) 468-6310 or kwilliams@lc.edu.

More like this: