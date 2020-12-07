SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on the state's transportation system through its annual Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey, available today through Dec. 31. The survey is available online by clicking here or visiting idot.illinois.gov.

“Learning the public’s views on our transportation system is a great tool. This information allows us to better understand travel habits as well as areas where we’re doing a good job and those that may need improvements,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We represent and try to meet the best interests of all Illinois citizens and individual travelers and in an effort to help us continue to provide the best service, please take a few minutes to complete the survey.”

The annual survey, conducted in partnership with the University of Illinois Springfield, seeks feedback on topics ranging from road conditions and ice-and-snow removal to commuting habits and driving behaviors. Questions also ask travelers for feedback about any changes in their travel habits due to the pandemic, the IDOT website, the state's rest areas and passenger rail use.

The Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey has been conducted annually since 2001. A copy of the 2019 survey and results, as well as data collected from past years, can be viewed here.

