GODFREY – The public is invited to attend Lewis and Clark Community College’s You Have a Voice! Humanities Speech Contest at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 in the Hatheway Auditorium.

The contest will feature informative and persuasive speeches. The topic of the speeches given will relate to what it means to be human.

The speeches will focus on the basic questions that confront all humans in the course of their lives – identity, beauty, courage, love, truth, justice and morality; and examine the dreams, traditions and cultural expressions of peoples through time who have wrestled with these same questions.

“Teaching speech, I get to hear very rich stories from our students about their struggles and their pursuits of loyalty, justice, and truth,” L&C Associate Professor Elizabeth Grant said. “This is the first Humanities Speech Contest, and it was inspired by hearing Mannie Jackson's speech and reading his memoir, ‘Boxcar to Boardrooms.’ The contest allows students a forum to share their own stories. Students will present 5-8 minute speeches and three winners will be announced. I would love for the public to be our audience for this event."

All L&C students are encouraged to participate. Winning orators will receive recognition at L&C’s Honors Banquet in April and other prizes.

Students who would like to participate can contact Grant by emailing eegrant@lc.edu.

