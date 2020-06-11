SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 766 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 91 additional confirmed deaths.

Madison County has Madison County has 665 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 lives lost. Macoupin County has 46 positive COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths, Jersey County has 28 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 7 cases and Calhoun County 1 case. Edwardsville has 123 positive COVID-19 cases, Alton has 118 cases, Granite City has 92 cases, Glen Carbon has 77 cases, Wood River has 27 cases, Godfrey has 25 cases, Bethalto has 23 cases and East Alton has 13 cases.

The synopsis of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois during the past 24 hours is as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

- Champaign County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 12 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Jackson County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 100+

- Peoria County: 1 male 80s

- Randolph County: 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 60s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 130,603 cases, including 6,185 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,325 specimens for a total of 1,122,327. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 4 –June 10 is 4 percent.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

Missouri presently has 15,390 COVID-19 cases and 860 deaths. There has been 1,193 cases in St. Louis city. In the past seven days, statewide cases have increased by 6.3 percent

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: