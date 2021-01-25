SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two Madison County COVID-19-related deaths and one female in her 80s.

IDPH announced there were 2,944 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Illinois, including 49 additional deaths.

The seven-day positivity rate is 10.94 percent. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

There have been 27,043 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County and 421 total deaths. There have been 4,029 COVID-19 cases in Macoupin County and 71 deaths. Jersey has a total of 2,309 COVID-19 cases overall and 43 deaths. Greene County has 1,284 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths and Calhoun has 450 cases and one death. St. Clair County has 23,107 total COVID-19 cases and 410 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,104,763 cases statewide, including 18,798 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,202 specimens for a total 15,484,034. As of last night, 2,962 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 601 patients were in the ICU and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 18–24, 2021 is 4.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 18–24, 2021 is 5.8%.

A total of 1,112,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 550,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,662,775. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 692,763 vaccines administered, including 110,403 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 11,290 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,171 doses.

The COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours were as follows:

- Boone County: 1 male 60s

- Coles County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Fulton County: 1 male 80s

- Henry County: 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

- McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 70s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60s

- Randolph County: 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, regions 8 and 9 will move into Tier 1 on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

