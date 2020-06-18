SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday announced an additional death in Macoupin from COVID-19. The person was a male in his 60s.

As of Wednesday, Macoupin County has 45 positive COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths. Greene County's COVID-19 cases have grown to eight, IDPH statistics say. Jersey County has 29 positive cases and 1 death, Calhoun County has 1 case. St. Clair County has 1,520 positive COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths. Madison County had 750 cases and 66 deaths as of Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 546 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois were announced, much down from last week, but included 87 additional confirmed deaths.

This is a synopsis of the deaths over the past 24 hours:

- Champaign County: 1 male 40s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 4 males 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s

- Jackson County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

- Kendall County: 1 male 30s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Macoupin County: 1 male 60s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

- Union County: 1 female 90s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 134,185 cases, including 6,485 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,987 specimens for a total of 1,258,328. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 10–June 16 is 3%.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

