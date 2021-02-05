SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported a record day for vaccinations - with almost 75,000 administered. IDPH also announced 3,660 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 83 additional deaths.

St. Clair County recorded two COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s.

This is a statewide synopsis of COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 70s

- Coles County: 1 male 50s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Effingham County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Fayette County: 1 male 60s

- Grundy County: 1 male 70s

- Jasper County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Kendall County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

- Lawrence County: 1 male 60s

- Lee County: 1 female 90s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Marshall County: 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 female 60s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 80s

- Pike County: 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 40s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,141,219 cases, including 19,526 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,085 specimens for a total 16,464,740. As of last night, 2,318 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 491 patients were in the ICU and 254 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 29–February 4, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 29–February 4, 2021 is 4.3%.

A total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,132,025. A total of 1,231,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,082 doses. Yesterday, Illinois set a new one-day vaccination record with a total of 74,965 doses administered.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov

