SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported another COVID-19-related death in Madison County, this time a male in the 80s.

IDPH also announced 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 37 additional deaths.

- Clinton County: 1 male 50s

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 90s

- Edwards County: 1 male 80s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 1 female 50s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s

- Madison County; 1 male 80s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s

- Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Wayne County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 585,248 cases, including 10,779 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,612 specimens for a total 9,161,453. As of last night, 5,581 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,144 patients were in the ICU and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 9 – November 15, 2020 is 12.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 9 – November 15, 2020 is 14.7%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

