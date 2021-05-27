SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 891 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

- DeWitt County: 1 male 50s

- DuPage County: 1 male 100+

- Henry County: 1 male 70s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

- Knox County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 100+

- Mercer County: 1 female 70s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 60s

- Randolph County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s

- Richland County: 1 male 50s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 60s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s

- Woodford County: 1 female 90s

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,379,279 cases, including 22,718 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,705 specimens for a total of 24,434,225. As of last night, 1,316 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 339 patients were in the ICU and 186 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 20-26, 2021 is 1.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 20-26, 2021 is 2.5%.

A total of 11,113,382 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 67,485 doses. Yesterday, 63,717 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: