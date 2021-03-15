SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 782 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 12 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60s

- Will County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,210,113 cases, including 20,955 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,145 specimens for a total of 19,170,243. As of last night, 1,112 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 227 patients were in the ICU and 95 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 8-14, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 8-14, 2021 is 2.6%.

A total of doses of 4,623,735 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,038,635. A total of 4,102,810 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 354,773 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,147 doses. Yesterday, 62,508 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

