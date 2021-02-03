SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported a record 65,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered from Tuesday to Wednesday. IDPH also announced 3,314 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

St. Clair County reported two COVID-19-related deaths: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s.The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 27–February 2, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 27–February 2, 2021 is 4.5%.

A total of 1,583,425 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,079,525. A total of 1,094,135 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 175,900 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,787 doses. Yesterday, a total of 65,166 doses were administered.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 4 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,134,231 cases, including 19,375 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,894 specimens for a total 16,258,348. As of last night, 2,469 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 520 patients were in the ICU and 270 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

This is a statewide wrapup of the COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours:

Adams County: 1 female 70s

Boone County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Bureau County: 1male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Effingham County: 1 male 80s

Henry County: 1 male 70s

Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s

Kankakee County: 2 females 70s

Knox County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

Macon County: 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Monroe County: 1 female 70s

Montgomery County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Sangamon County: 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

Vermillion County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

Winnebago County:1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

