



SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 626 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 15 additional deaths. In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Champaign County: 1 male 80s

- Christian County: 1 female 60s

- Cook County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s

- Henry County; 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 90s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,384,365 cases, including 22,880 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,300 specimens for a total of 24,796,789. As of last night, 901 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 247 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 28-June 3, 2021 is 1.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 28-June 3, 2021 is 1.6%.

A total of 11,427,833 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,025 doses. Yesterday, 53,156 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

