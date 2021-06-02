SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 478 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 9 additional deaths. In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 male 40s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,383,065 cases, including 22,842 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,697 specimens for a total of 24,676,057. As of last night, 1,013 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 278 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 26-June 1, 2021 is 1.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 26-June 1, 2021 is 1.8%.

A total of 11,338,305 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,234 doses. Yesterday, 29,322 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for previously reported deaths has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

