36% of eligible Illinoisans receive boosters

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 42,559 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 182 additional deaths since November 26, 2021.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,835,076 cases, including 26,535 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since Friday, November 26, 2021, laboratories have reported 902,840 specimens for a total of 39,650,009. As of last night, 2,582 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 534 patients were in the ICU and 221 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Article continues after sponsor message

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 26 – December 2, 2021 is 4.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 26 – December 2, 2021 is 5.6%.

A total of 17,508,319 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 54,387 doses. Since Friday, November 26, 2021, 380,710 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Approximately 36% of Illinois’ eligible adults have received a booster dose of vaccine.

All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

More like this: