SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 401 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths. In addition, almost 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

- Lawrence County: 2 females 80s

- Livingston County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,387,029 cases, including 23,035 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,661 specimens for a total of 25,073,580. As of last night, 707 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 185 patients were in the ICU and 94 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 4-10, 2021 is 1.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 4-10, 2021 is 1.3%.

A total of 11,863,456 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 48,012 doses. Yesterday, 42,083 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

