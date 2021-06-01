SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 401 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 8 additional deaths. In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s.

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,382,587 cases, including 22,835 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,273 specimens for a total of 24,640,360. As of last night, 1,031 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 284 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25-31, 2021 is 1.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 25-31, 2021 is 1.9%.

A total of 11,308,983 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,545 doses. Yesterday, 17,077 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: