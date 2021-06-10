More than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 51% are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 366 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths. In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

- Franklin County: 1 male 50s

- Grundy County: 1 male 50s

- Macon County: 1 male 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 40s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,386,628 cases, including 23,014 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,403 specimens for a total of 25,033,919. As of last night, 764 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 209 patients were in the ICU and 103 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 3-9, 2021 is 1.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 3-9, 2021 is 1.3%.

A total of 11,821,373 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,572 doses. Yesterday, 62,268 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

