SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 38 additional deaths.

There were four new COVID-19 cases in St. Clair County: a female in her 80s, a male in his 80s and two females in their 90s.

This is a synopsis of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide in past 24 hours:

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

- Kendall County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 male 50s

- Ogle County: 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Woodford County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,331,848 cases, including 21,927 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,057 specimens for a total of 22,558,270. As of last night, 2,115 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 231 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 22-28, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 22-28, 2021 is 4.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,546,345. A total of 9,155,989 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,434 doses. Yesterday, 107,689 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has been changed, therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: