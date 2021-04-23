SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,369 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths.

- Bureau County: 1 male 70s

- Champaign County: 1 male 40s

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 50s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 30s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s

- Vermilion County: 2 females 80s

- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Woodford County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,316,091 cases, including 21,777 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 104,795 specimens for a total of 22,113,490. As of last night, 2,112 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 506 patients were in the ICU and 230 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 16-22, 2021 is 3.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 16-22, 2021 is 4.3%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,802,075. A total of 8,610,478 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 118,741 doses. Yesterday, 136,525 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

