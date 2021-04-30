SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,207 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

- Christian County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s,

- DeKalb County: 1 female 50s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 40s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- Lee County: 1 male 60s

- McDonough County: 1 male 60s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s

- Peoria County: 1 female 60s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 90s

- Williamson County: 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

- Woodford County: 1 male 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,335,055 cases, including 21,960 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 108,063 specimens for a total of 22,666,333. As of last night, 2,024 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 235 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 23-29, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 23-29, 2021 is 4.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,687,325. A total of 9,259,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,747 doses. Yesterday, 103,717 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has been changed, therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

