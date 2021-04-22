SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,170 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s

- Effingham County: 1 female 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 3 females 60s, 1 male 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 40s

- Macon County: 1 male 80s

- Massac County: 1 male 60s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 male 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 40s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

- Woodford County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,312,722 cases, including 21,755 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 88,336 specimens for a total of 22,008,695. As of last night, 2,147 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 15-21, 2021 is 3.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 15-21, 2021 is 4.4%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,581,985. A total of 8,473,953 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 123,078 doses. Yesterday, 131,411 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

