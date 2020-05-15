SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday announced three new COVID-19 deaths in Madison County, a female in her 80s and two females in their 90s with 130 total additional deaths in the state.

IDPH announced there were 2,432 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnosed in Illinois from Thursday to Friday. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 90,369 cases, including 4,058 deaths, in Illinois.

The synopsis of the deaths were as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

- Boone County: 1 male 70s

- Champaign County: 1 female 40s

- Cook County: 1 male youth, 2 males 30s, 2 females 40s, 4 males 40s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 18 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 3 unknown 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 male 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 female 70s

- Rock Island: 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Union County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,565 specimens for a total of 538,602. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate (positive tests) is 16 percent.

The Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home (IVHM) is reporting the passing of a second resident with COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 53 individuals at IVHM have contracted COVID-19, including two cases who have passed away.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this:

Related Video: