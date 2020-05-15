Public Health Officials Announce 3 New Madison County COVID-19 Deaths, 1 in 80s, 2 in 90s, 130 Total Statewide in Past 24 Hours
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday announced three new COVID-19 deaths in Madison County, a female in her 80s and two females in their 90s with 130 total additional deaths in the state.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
IDPH announced there were 2,432 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnosed in Illinois from Thursday to Friday. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 90,369 cases, including 4,058 deaths, in Illinois.
The synopsis of the deaths were as follows:
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 40s
- Cook County: 1 male youth, 2 males 30s, 2 females 40s, 4 males 40s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 18 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 3 unknown 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 70s
- Rock Island: 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Union County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,565 specimens for a total of 538,602. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate (positive tests) is 16 percent.
The Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home (IVHM) is reporting the passing of a second resident with COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 53 individuals at IVHM have contracted COVID-19, including two cases who have passed away.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
More like this:
Related Video: