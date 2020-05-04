Public Health Officials Announce State Tops 60,000 Cases on Sunday, 63 Additional Deaths, Two from Madison County
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sunday announced 2,994 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 63 additional deaths. Two of the deaths were Madison County residents, a female in her 60s and a male in his 90s. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 61,499 cases, so this is brings the state over the 60,000-case mark.
The cases include 2,618 deaths in 97 counties in Illinois.
This is a synopsis of the deaths:
- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 4 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 19,417 specimens for a total of 319,313.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
*All data are provisional and will change. Information for deaths previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
Public Health Officials Announce 2,450 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Saturday announced 2,450 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 105 additional deaths.
This is a synopsis of the deaths announced Saturday:
- Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- Jefferson County: 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
The Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs is reporting one resident at its LaSalle Veterans’ Home testing positive. Testing efforts are underway at the facility.
