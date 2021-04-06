SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,931 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s

- Knox County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s

- Livingston County: 1 female 90s

- Massac County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s

- Shelby County: 1 female 60s

- Union County: 1 male 60s

- Will County: 1 male 40s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,261,667 cases, including 21,395 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,625 specimens for a total of 20,737,823. As of last night, 1,648 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 30-April 5, 2021 is 3.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 30-April 5, 2021 is 4.5%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,061,075. This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended. A total of 6,413,258 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 106,976 doses. Yesterday, 95,188 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

