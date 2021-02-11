



SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,838 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 102 additional deaths.

This is a synopsis of the statewide COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours:

- Clay County: 1 female 80s

- Clinton County: 1 female 80s

- Coles County: 1 male 60s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 4 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Greene County: 1 female 50s

- Grundy County: 1 male 60s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Knox County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s

- Lawrence County: 1 male 60s

- Livingston County: 1 male 80s

- Logan County: 1 female 90s

- Marion County: 1 male 70s

- McLean County: 1 male 60s

- Monroe County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

- Randolph County: 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

- Washington County: 1 female 90s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Approximately 80 cases previously reported in McLean County have been removed from both the statewide and McLean County totals due to false positives. IDPH is currently reviewing this situation.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,155,833 cases, including 19,841 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,525 specimens for a total of 16,918,910. As of last night, 1,954 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 448 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 4–10, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 4–10, 2021 is 3.9%.

A total of 1,929,850 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 456,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,385,950. A total of 1,549,108 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 226,974 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,094 doses. Yesterday, 69,029 doses were administered.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

