SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 female 70s

- Marshall County: 1 female 90s

- McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- McLean County: 1 male 80s

- Monroe County: 1 male 70s

- Morgan County: 1 male 70s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male 50s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,328,454 cases, including 21,891 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,698 specimens for a total of 22,469,213. As of last night, 2,154 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 21-27, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 21-27, 2021 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,322,205. A total of 9,048,300 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 100,823 doses. Yesterday, 106,173 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has been changed, therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

