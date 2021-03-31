SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,592 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

IDPH reported 70% of Illinois residents 65 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a synopsis of the past 24 hours of COVID-19-related deaths:

- Bureau County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- Franklin County: 1 female 90s

- Grundy County: 1 female 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 male 60s

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday reported 2,404 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.

On Tuesday, this was a synopsis of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide:

- Champaign County: 1 female 70s

- Cook County: 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s

- McHenry County: 1 male 30s

- Saline County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

- Wayne County: 1 male 70s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,241,993 cases, including 21,273 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,579 specimens for a total of 20,235,323. As of last night, 1,396 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 308 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase. As long as new hospital admissions continue to increase, the state will not advance to the Bridge Phase and on to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan. The number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well. Health officials continue to urge all residents to continue to mask up, socially distance, and avoid crowds to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 23-29, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 23-29, 2021 is 3.9%.

A total of doses of 6,638,865 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,053,765. A total of 5,664,426 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,706 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,040 doses. Yesterday, 86,812 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,244,585 cases, including 21,301 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,727 specimens for a total of 20,313,050. As of last night, 1,413 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

While 70% of Illinois residents 65 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, not all of the metrics needed to advance to the Bridge Phase and on to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan have been met. The number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase. As long as new hospital admissions continue to increase, the state will not advance. The number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well. Health officials continue to urge all residents to continue to mask up, socially distance, and avoid crowds to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 24-30, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 24-30, 2021 is 3.9%.

A total of doses of 6,858,805 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,307,635. A total of 5,801,871 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,782 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,358 doses. Yesterday, 137,445 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

